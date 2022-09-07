One person was killed in a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Legacy Way outside Conway.
Kenyance Williamson, 31, was taken to Conway Medical Center and died of traumatic injuries, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Williamson lived at the apartment complex.
Horry County police responded to the apartment complex on Legacy Way around 10 p.m. in reference to a fight with possible shots fired, a redacted report said. The report said there were multiple people fighting. One of the people involved fired three shots and the group dispersed, the report said.
The responding officer wrote there were no suspects or victims located on the scene when they arrived, but after processing the scene, dispatch “advised that one of the parties was at [redacted] with a gun shot wound.”
Willard said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
