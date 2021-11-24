One person was injured and another killed during a shooting early Wednesday morning in a parking lot at 601 South Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officers responded to the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard around 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. Police spokesman Thomas Vest said two injured people were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims died overnight and the other is still in the hospital, police said.

The department said that both people were involved in an altercation in the parking lot and both fired their weapons at each other.

The Horry County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased and the department said the injured person's identity will be released "when appropriate."

