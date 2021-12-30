One person was injured in a shooting around noon Thursday near Coastal Carolina University, according to Conway police.
The department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of S.C. Highway 544, and that one person was injured with non-life-threatening wounds.
Coastal Carolina University said in a Facebook post that CCU police were also working the incident near off-campus housing on Highway 544, and that people should avoid the area of the Coastal Club and The Current apartment complexes.
The school said there was no threat to the university.
Conway spokeswoman June Wood said Thursday afternoon that no one had been detained and police were still investigating.
