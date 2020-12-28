One person was hurt in an overnight shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to Coral Sands Motel, located in the 300 block of North Ocean Boulevard, for a report of gunshots around 1:15 a.m. Monday.
Police found one person with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Vest said authorities detained several people in connection to the case.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.