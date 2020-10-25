One person was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon with "wounds consistent to a stabbing,” Myrtle Beach police spokesman Tom Vest said.
Vest said an assault was reported around 1:45 p.m. at a location near Woodside Avenue and Kings Highway.
One person is in custody.
Check back for updates.
