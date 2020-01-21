The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a person was stabbed Tuesday, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Officers responded to an assault reported in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue around noon.
The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital.
Police have one person into custody in relation to the case.
Check back for updates.
