One man is dead following a shooting at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The restaurant is located at 2200 Little River Neck Rd.
Dowling said police responded to the restaurant a little after 11:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a homicide, and found multiple shell casings in the parking lot near the dumpsters.
Officers were notified over the radio that a victim was being treated at Seacoast Medical Center, Dowling said.
According to Dowling, an eyewitness saw the suspect shoot into a black BMW at the scene, and the car was found at the hospital with a “significant amount of the victim’s blood in it due to him being transported to the hospital in the vehicle.”
The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital, Dowling added.
Police have not yet arrested or identified a suspect in the case, Dowling said. The BMW is being processed by North Myrtle Beach police, who are handling the investigation.
The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased. A police report was not immediately available.
