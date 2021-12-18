One person was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run collision in Socastee, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Troopers believe the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Breezewood Boulevard, which is off Dick Pond Road.
A pedestrian was struck and killed and the vehicle involved left the scene, said Sgt. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol.
Troopers did not have a description of the vehicle late Friday, but Collins said that information would be released as soon as it’s available. The Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, which notifies the family members of the deceased first.
Check back for updates.
