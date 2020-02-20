A 29-year-old man died following a shooting Wednesday night near Coastal Carolina University.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified him as Timothy Sherwin Davis of Conway.
EMS transported Davis to the hospital. He died at Conway Medical Center at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Coastal Villa Apartments, according to the Horry County Police Department.
The apartment complex is located off of S.C. 544 outside of Conway.
No arrests had been made in the case as of 3 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
