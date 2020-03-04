One person is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Loris area, according to the Horry County Police Department.
The agency tweeted the incident happened around 4 a.m. near Wright Road.
EMS transported one person to a hospital, where the person later died.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 843-248-1520.
