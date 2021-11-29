One person died after being shot Saturday at an apartment complex on Augusta Plantation Drive near River Oaks Drive.

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Augusta Plantation Drive in reference to a shots fired call, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on his back unconscious as a witness administered first aid.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The coroner's office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Horry County police are investigating. No arrests have been made.