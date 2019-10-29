A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man, officials said.
Arnold Jamal Bennett was reported missing to the Horry County Police Department on Aug. 13, agency spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in a news release.
A family member had reported him missing to Myrtle Beach police Aug. 7.
Police say witness statements and physical, forensic and digital evidence indicate that on Aug. 4, 31-year-old Darrell Demarcus Land of Blythewood caused Bennett's death at a location on Sand Ridge Drive near Little River.
"Digital evidence collected shows that on Aug. 4, 2019, Land was at a location near Sand Ridge Drive, where remains were later found," the release said.
The case was assigned to the HCPD's Criminal Investigations Division. It was initially classified as a missing persons case, and ended up a murder investigation.
Land remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call 843-915-8477.
