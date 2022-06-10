A Piper PA-12 banner airplane stalled before dropping to earth in a fatal crash at Grand Strand Airport on May 28, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The airport is located in North Myrtle Beach.

Pilot David Flading, 56, was the only person on board, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, which said Flading was originally from Pennsylvania but had lived in the area for more than 20 years.

The NTSB, citing witnesses, said the airplane around 2:15 p.m. “approached to pick up a banner, pitched up and maintained a steep angle of attack until the airplane stalled. The left wing dropped down, and airplane made a near vertical descent and impact.”

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

The NTSB report said the plane was located 126 feet to the right side of runway 23, midfield, and 300 feet away from the banner pick-up zone. Both wings had “accordion style crushing” and the propeller was buried two feet in the ground.

The report said Flading had over 15,000 hours flying banner tow planes.