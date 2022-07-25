The State Law Enforcement Division charged William Joshua Alston with two counts of attempted murder after Alston fired his Glock 9-millimeter pistol at two North Myrtle Beach police officers attempting to serve him with two active warrants.
The 40-year-old North Myrtle Beach man is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of anabolic steroids, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping, according to jail records.
Before his latest charges, Alston had arrests in Horry and Richland counties for obtaining a signature under false pretense and fraudulent checks.
Officers encountered Alston early Thursday morning while attempting to serve active warrants for domestic violence and kidnapping. Alston had previously been accused of assaulting his wife, police reports said.
According to one report, Alston arrived at a Catalina Drive residence that he shared with his wife around 11 a.m. on June 22 and began arguing with her. The victim said Alston hit her in the head and kicked her in the side with his boots.
An officer who arrived at the hospital the next morning wrote in his report that he found the victim with broken ribs, a chest tube and lacerations and bruising on her face and chin. The victim declined to make a voluntary statement and didn’t want to press charges against Alston because she needed his financial support, the report said.
Officers responded again to Catalina Drive on July 20 to talk to Alston's wife, who reported that on July 3 her husband entered their house and woke her up by poking her chest with a rifle suppresser, according to a police report. Another adult woman was in the bed also, and the report says Alston pointed a rifle at her.
The report says Alston told the pair he could have killed them in their sleep and that no one would know because it was dark and his weapons had suppressers.
Alston’s wife negotiated with him to let their children stay at the other woman’s house if she went and rode with him in his truck, the report said. Officers wrote that Alston's wife didn’t want to go with him but felt it was the only way to ensure the safety of her children and the other woman.
The pair rode around the Barefoot area for half an hour with Alston carrying a pistol in his lap, the report said. The victim was allowed to call Alston’s mother and make a deal that Alston’s parents would keep tabs on him and get him into counseling if she didn’t contact police.
Then around 2 a.m. Thursday, a North Myrtle Beach police officer saw Alston’s Jeep Gladiator in front of a building in the Ironwood Condos complex on Oyster Catcher Drive, a report says. The officer knew Alston had active warrants and called another officer to the scene.
The Jeep’s lights were on when the first officer responded, but there was no one in the vehicle. Since Alston’s house was behind the condo building and across the golf course, four officers decided to wait for Alston to come back.
While waiting for Alston, an officer heard a noise behind the building and saw Alston duck behind a green electric box. The report said an officer asked Alston to come out and show his hands, and that’s when he began shooting at police. Officers returned fire. No officers were injured.
Alston was later tracked down in the Briarcliffe RV Resorts with the help of Horry County police and a bloodhound team. He was found hiding under a trailer with a gunshot wound in his foot.
SLED is now investigating the incident.
Alston remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bail has not been set.
