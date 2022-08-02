The victim of a Thursday shooting at a North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo died Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office and a law firm representing the victim’s family.
Quentin Johnson, 26, died at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Morgan and Morgan, the law firm representing Johnson’s family, said the suspect in the case was Johnson’s co-worker. Both worked at Nacho Hippo, the law firm said.
Lafredia Todd, 34, was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police have requested that those charges be upgraded to murder, said North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham, adding that the murder warrant would be served after it’s signed by a judge.
“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday,” said Johnson’s family in a statement provided by Morgan and Morgan. “Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father to two children. Quentin’s hardworking nature and focus on bettering himself were inspiring to all of us. Our family and his friends are beyond heartbroken to be facing this tragic loss. Our family has come together from near and far to support each other, remember Quentin, and celebrate his life. We will honor his memory and mourn his loss the only way we know how – together.”
North Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Nacho Hippo around 10:44 p.m. Thursday in reference to a possible gunshot wound to the head, a police report said. Police dispatch advised officers that a woman called in “advising she just shot a male and she was now located behind Cracker Barrel.”
Officers found Johnson in the kitchen area of the restaurant, the report said. He was taken to Grand Strand hospital and on Sunday died of his injuries.
Police found Todd behind the Cracker Barrel, the report said, and she told them where they could find the gun. Police located the firearm in the place Todd described.
Todd was taken to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department where she “made several incriminating statements out of excited utterance,” the report said. A detective interviewed Todd “and probable cause was established to make an arrest in this case.”
“The Johnson family should never have suffered this tragic loss,” said Morgan and Morgan attorneys John Morgan, Kristian Cross, and Joe Sandefur in a statement included with a news release.
“While wanton violence like this is always shocking, it feels even more sickening when that violence was preventable,” the attorneys said.
The law firm said it is still investigating the shooting, including whether there were previous violent threats made by the accused shooter and, if so, who knew about them.
"On behalf of Mr. Johnson’s family, we will find out not only how this happened, but also fight our hardest for some measure of justice and closure for how their loved one was taken from them,” the attorneys said.
A representative from Nacho Hippo’s parent company, Divine Dining Group, could not immediately be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.