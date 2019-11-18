North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the community's help as they investigate the theft of two jet skis in the Barefoot Resort area.
The city's public safety department Sunday released photos of a pickup truck linked to the case on the agency's Facebook page, and are seeking those responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376 and leave a message. One can remain anonymous.
