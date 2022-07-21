police lights 2
North Myrtle Beach police said Thursday morning that folks in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas of the Barefoot Landing Resort community should stay inside as officers search for a wanted person involved in an "officer-involved" shooting. 

In a Facebook post, the department said all of its officers are okay after the early morning incident and that the wanted person is armed and dangerous. 

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham said the male suspect fired at officers during the incident and two officers returned fire. Graham couldn't name the suspect, but said he had some outstanding warrants.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County police are assisting with the investigation, Graham said. 

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

