The suspect charged in a 2019 murder in North Myrtle Beach rejected a plea deal Wednesday, clearing the way for the case to go to trial.

Sebastian Kaisk, 19, is charged with the murder of Tyler Schaeffer, who was 32 at the time of his death. The murder charge carries a sentence of 30 years to life. Kaisk is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, which carries a sentence of up to five years.

According to a police report and warrants, Kaisk shot Schaeffer twice on a dark road on the airport side of Windy Hill, killing him, and then admitted to the crime after his arrest.

Kaisk’s attorney, Barbara Pratt, negotiated a plea deal Wednesday morning that called for Kaisk to plead guilty to murder in exchange for the minimum possible sentence of 30 years, and the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime would have been dropped, assistant solicitor Seth Oskin said.

Instead of taking Pratt's advice, Kaisk rejected the offer and chose to enter a plea of not guilty. If convicted, he could potentially serve life in prison.

“I disagree with my client’s decision,” Pratt told Judge Benjamin Culbertson during the hearing. “I have tried to talk to him. This is his choice, it is a free and voluntary choice that he has made.”

Oskin told the judge that the solicitor’s office wouldn’t be making any other offers to Kaisk.

Trial court has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. But Oskin said Kaisk’s trial would be a priority for the solicitor’s office once they resume. The exact date is unknown.

“We’ll proceed on murder and possession of the weapon during a violent crime,” Oskin said after the hearing. “We don’t know when trial courts are going to resume. I’m hoping to have it on the roster in the first half of 2021.”

Schaeffer’s sister, Angela Schaeffer, said she doesn’t know why Kaisk turned down the offer.

“In my opinion, I think it’s happening for a reason,” she said. “If we do take it to trial, I think he could very well serve life and I think that’s what he deserves.”

Kaisk’s mother, Miranda Kaisk, said she told him to take the plea deal.

“I just don’t know what to say about why he would make a decision like that,” Miranda Kaisk said. “I have no idea why he would do that. It’s crazy. I can’t believe he’s going to go through with that. I told him not to do that, so I don’t know what he’s doing. All I can say is he made a bad choice. He’s an adult so he’s going to have to deal with the consequences.”

Pratt said that if Kaisk is convicted of the murder charge, he couldn’t get any sentence shorter than 30 years. She couldn’t elaborate on why Kaisk chose to reject the plea deal, citing attorney-client privilege.

“It’s a very difficult situation and very sad when you’ve got very young defendants and such tragic circumstances,” Pratt said. “It’s really hard.”

While Miranda Kaisk has said that her son was abused and mistreated during his childhood in the custody of DSS, Pratt said those circumstances wouldn’t have any bearing on whether a jury finds him guilty. But a jury could consider his background as mitigating factors during sentencing.

“Anything about his prior background, his history and whether he was abused and neglected, those are all mitigation factors for sentencing,” Pratt said. “If he’s convicted of murder, those mitigation factors would hopefully make the sentence be in the lower range rather than life.”