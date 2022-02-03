A 73-year-old man was murdered Monday in his home at 2708 Hillside Drive South in North Myrtle Beach and a Hanahan man is accused of committing the crime, according to public records.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, Darrell Johnson was assaulted at his home and died of his injuries, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. An autopsy at MUSC has been scheduled.
Kameron Scott Horton, 21, is charged with murder in connection to Johnson's death.
Horton was arrested Tuesday by the Hardeeville police after they received a tip that the homicide suspect was traveling to the area from Myrtle Beach, according to police. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Horton on U.S. 17 in Hardeeville and arrested him. He was brought back to Horry County on Wednesday.
On Monday, a neighbor found Johnson lying face-down in his residence and covered in blood, according to a police report. The neighbor told the officer that Johnson lived alone.
The responding officer arrived at the scene at 5:46 p.m. and found him lying face-down in the living room with blood pooled around the body, according to the report, and there were bloody footprints between the front door upstairs and the bottom steps of the stairs.
Johnson was cold to the touch and had a 6-inch laceration on the back of his head.
Jail records show Horton is still incarcerated with no bail set.
