An Horry County jury on Wednesday found Sebastian Kaisk guilty of the 2019 murder of Tyler Schaeffer.
He was sentenced to 43 years in prison to be served consecutively with an additional five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Last year, he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 30 years.
Kaisk, who is 21 years old now but was 18 when he killed 32-year-old Schaeffer, won’t get out of prison until he’s in his mid-60s. The North Myrtle Beach man has been in custody since the day after the murder.
“I’m just glad that we finally got justice for Tyler,” said his sister Angela Schaeffer. “It’s not gonna help ease the void I still have without him being here.”
The night of July 14, 2019, Kaisk tracked down Schaeffer at the Bi-Lo grocery store in Windy Hill. Together, they walked back towards the intersection of Smith Street and 38th Avenue South.
Prosecutors said Kaisk was accusing Schaeffer of stealing money or marijuana, and had tracked him down to collect a debt. In an interview with police when he was arrested the day after the murder, Kaisk told North Myrtle Beach’s lead investigator on the case, Lt. Michael Swarthout, that Schaeffer had stolen $180 from him.
Kaisk said in his police interview and during a pre-trial hearing that the shooting was in self-defense and not related to the stolen money. But shortly after 11 p.m., Kaisk recorded a Snapchat video that was later recovered by police.
On the video, Schaefer is sitting on the ground, crying, begging Kaisk to let him call his children and denying that he stole any weed from Kaisk.
“What the f*ck, bro? Let me call my kids,” Schaeffer pleaded to Kaisk.
“Nah man, I feel sorry for your kids though," Kaisk replied. “Ayyy, tell whatever you, say whatever you want for heaven, bro. Or hell, whatever way you go to.” A few moments after, Kaisk tells Schaeffer, “Just reportin’ to one of my Gs, that’s all. My official Gs, let me put it like that.”
In a pre-trial hearing, Kaisk testified that the Snapchat video was just a joke.
“It wasn’t my intention for everything to go that far,” Kaisk said. “I was just trying to post and try to be funny about it. It just went a little bit too far. I think that’s exactly how we got into a tussle.”
Kaisk’s attorney, Barbara Pratt, argued that the shooting was in self-defense. Surveillance video shows that minutes after Kaisk filmed the Snapchat video, the two men engaged in a struggle before falling down. Kaisk got up first. While Schaeffer was on the ground, Kaisk pulled out a gun and shot him. The video shows a muzzle flash. Kaisk runs off before turning around and going back for his shirt.
Kaisk stood over Schaeffer again and extended his arm. There’s no muzzle flash, but prosecutors said that moment was when Kaisk fired a second shot. Pratt argued that Kaisk fired both shots in quick succession when he first pulled his gun. It was the same story Kaisk told police when he was arrested.
“That’s a pow-pow, just like my client said in his confession,” Pratt told the jury.
Prosecutors used forensic pathologist Dr. Eric Eason to cast doubt on that theory.
One of the shots entered Schaeffer’s front right neck, passed through the right lung and was recovered in his left chest during surgery, Eason testified. But the other shot took a completely different path, entering from the back of the head before exiting behind the right ear.
The shooting couldn’t have been self-defense, said solicitor Seth Oskin, using a zoomed in version of the surveillance video to show that Schaeffer had tried several times during the struggle to get away, while Kaisk pulled him back into the fight.
After arresting Kaisk, police recovered several text messages sent to and from his phone in the minutes following the shooting. One of the text exchanges included a number identified as “Boss.”
Kaisk’s phone had texted the number asking for help, but he wanted to explain the situation in person rather than over text, North Myrtle Beach police Detective Will Lynch testified during the trial.
“BC I don’t want nobody to have any evidence,” read a text from Kaisk’s phone. “I just need to tell you in person with no other ears.”
Thirty minutes later, a text came back in from “Boss.” “Evidence?” the text reads.
“I’ll tell you person I but I just need to hurry and leave the state,” Kaisk’s phone responded.
Kaisk fled the scene. He told police he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember what he did with the gun. He headed to his mother’s house and asked her to cut his hair. Investigators later found his hair in the bathroom.
When he was arrested the next day, he first denied walking toward the Bi-Lo where he met Schaeffer. But he admitted to the shooting after Swarthout told him it was caught on video.
He still maintained the shooting was in self-defense and said he ran because he was scared. He never called the police, and Schaeffer was still alive when responders got to him. Schaeffer told police that he owed somebody but never said who shot him. He died a half-hour later.
Oskin said the shooting wasn't self-defense because Kaisk started the provocation. Armed with .380 pistol, Kaisk tracked down an unarmed Schaeffer, told him to think about his last words, and then started the fight before shooting Schaeffer as he lay on the ground, Oskin said.
“Did the defendant actually believe he was in danger of losing his life or great bodily injury? No,” said Oskin in his closing statement. “How could he? Tyler Schaeffer went to Bi-Lo at 10:49 to get a bag of noodles. That’s what was sitting beside him when he was seated on the ground, being stood over and filmed, being humiliated, crying, scared, frantic, thinking about the only thing he could in that moment: talking to his kids. Would a reasonable, prudent person of ordinary firmness entertain the same belief that the defendant was in threat of death or great bodily injury by the victim? I submit to you: no, they wouldn’t.”
It didn’t take long for the jury to return the verdict. Kaisk, dressed in a white shirt, sat calmly while the jury declared him guilty.
Before sentencing, Schaeffer’s grandmother Jean Tresselt spoke for their family, telling Judge Steven DeBerry how his death had affected them. Schaeffer left behind a son, Aaron, and two daughters: Julie and Kaelynn.
“The very fact that he thought of his children at the moment of his death tells me what he could have been," Tresselt said. "Tyler had a rough life, but he was deeply loved by his mother, Terry, his sister, Angela, his son, Aaron, who he barely got to know. And his daughters [Kayelenn] and Julie.”
Schaeffer "filled our life with love and laughter," Tresselt added. "When I had the funeral for Tyler at my home, 75 people showed up. Every one of them told me a story about Tyler helping them. He will be loved and missed and the cruelty of this act has brought us all to our knees. We are broken and praying and we all know we can get beyond this.”
No one from Kaisk’s family came to speak on his behalf during sentencing, and Kaisk also chose not to say anything in his defense. But Pratt asked the judge to have mercy considering Kaisk’s harsh background. He was taken from his mother as a child and spent in life in foster homes. He never finished high school.
“Your honor, as you saw in the testimony, my client was 18 years old when this happened,” Pratt told the judge. “He was in 43 different foster homes from the time that he was born. He had been in DJJ, foster homes, group homes; it’s the kind of situation while not justified, it just breaks my heart that somebody had no chance to really learn what love and a family would be and how he could have changed and been somebody different.”
The murder charge carries a sentence of between 30 years and life in prison. Pratt told the judge that Kaisk never had a chance to develop any life skills needed to control himself.
“This was a terrible act,” she said. “It was an ill-conceived and not thought-out act. And I would say, your honor, that someone with his upbringing would have – and it sounds ridiculous to say poor impulse control – but it is what happens when somebody’s in this situation. They don’t learn to control their actions. They don’t learn to deal with things maybe the way they should. I hope that you will be merciful in this situation.”
The consecutive prison terms for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime mean Kaisk got a 48-year sentence, with credit for the close to three years he’s already spent behind bars.
“I’m glad it’s over,” said Schaeffer’s mother, Terry Brown. “It’s been a tough road but it’s over. We got justice for Tyler. I feel like a weight maybe lifted over me.”
Hunter Muse, one of Schaeffer’s best friends and adopted nephew, said Schaeffer gave him a place to live when he got kicked out of his uncle’s house.
“No hesitation, no nothing, he said f*ck that sh*t, I’m your f*ckin’ uncle now,” Muse said. “And from there on out, he told everybody I was his nephew. And it made me feel good because I went to like nine different high schools, I grew up all over South Carolina. For him to introduce me to people as his nephew, like damn, I never had that before. He was literally one of a kind. A great f*ckin’ person.”
Muse said Schaeffer never carried a weapon and was a role model. He taught Muse how to put his priorities in order. In their last conversation before he died, Schaeffer told him that he knew Kaisk was looking for him but didn’t know what the problem was. “Last thing he said to me on the phone was that he loved me and he’d hit me up later.”
In the wake of his death, Schaeffer’s family reconnected with his son, Aaron Stanley, 18, who looks like a younger version of his dad.
“You and he could teach each other a lot,” Tresselt told Stanley after the trial. “Had he lived, I have a feeling he would have grown and changed because of you.”
Brown said it was a “miracle” that the family had reconnected. “We have his son now, and we can share all our memories with him and we have been,” she said.
One thing that Tyler Schaeffer loved doing was backflips, and he taught his son how to do them when he was younger. Stanley did a backflip in the halls of the Government and Justice Center before the bailiffs closed down the building.
“If there’s anything I’d want everyone to know,” Stanley said, “It’s that I at least did a backflip in Justice for him.”
