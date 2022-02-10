An Horry County jury on Wednesday found Sebastian Kaisk guilty of the 2019 murder of Tyler Schaeffer.

He was sentenced to 43 years in prison to be served consecutively with an additional five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Last year, he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 30 years.

Kaisk, who is 21 years old now but was 18 when he killed 32-year-old Schaeffer, won’t get out of prison until he’s in his mid-60s. The North Myrtle Beach man has been in custody since the day after the murder.

“I’m just glad that we finally got justice for Tyler,” said his sister Angela Schaeffer. “It’s not gonna help ease the void I still have without him being here.”

The night of July 14, 2019, Kaisk tracked down Schaeffer at the Bi-Lo grocery store in Windy Hill. Together, they walked back towards the intersection of Smith Street and 38th Avenue South.

Prosecutors said Kaisk was accusing Schaeffer of stealing money or marijuana, and had tracked him down to collect a debt. In an interview with police when he was arrested the day after the murder, Kaisk told North Myrtle Beach’s lead investigator on the case, Lt. Michael Swarthout, that Schaeffer had stolen $180 from him.

Kaisk said in his police interview and during a pre-trial hearing that the shooting was in self-defense and not related to the stolen money. But shortly after 11 p.m., Kaisk recorded a Snapchat video that was later recovered by police.

On the video, Schaefer is sitting on the ground, crying, begging Kaisk to let him call his children and denying that he stole any weed from Kaisk.

“What the f*ck, bro? Let me call my kids,” Schaeffer pleaded to Kaisk.

“Nah man, I feel sorry for your kids though," Kaisk replied. “Ayyy, tell whatever you, say whatever you want for heaven, bro. Or hell, whatever way you go to.” A few moments after, Kaisk tells Schaeffer, “Just reportin’ to one of my Gs, that’s all. My official Gs, let me put it like that.”