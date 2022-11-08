North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney will not face any criminal charges over an assault and battery complaint that was lodged against him by a city business owner earlier this year.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the May 10 incident and sent its findings to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who wrote back that the state wouldn’t move forward with a prosecution given the high barrier of proving an assault “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Mahaney did not respond to a voicemail and text message from MyHorryNews.com. Instead, city spokesman Donald Graham said in a phone call that Mahaney would not comment.
Laura Weaver, who made the complaint, stands by what she told investigators.
“I wish I had gone in with a camera or a microphone,” she said. “I know what happened in that office. Mike Mahaney and [North Myrtle Beach City Councilwoman] Nikki Fontana do also. … I know when I go to sleep at night, I will not have this worry on my head because I know that I did the right thing. Many women have come to me privately to thank me for standing up.”
Weaver, who owns Glass Bottom Kayak Tours, met with Mahaney and Fontana on May 10 in Mahaney’s office at city hall.
Weaver said her business partner Tyler Watkins had sent an email to the city asking questions about a recently-passed ordinance to regulate the kayak tour businesses that operate out of Cherry Grove.
In Weaver’s account, Mahaney and Fontana called her into city hall and told her that city council wanted to shut down the businesses and that they were the only ones who could help her.
“And that’s when I started crying,” Weaver said. “‘This isn’t fair, this isn’t right.’ The things they were saying to me, in my personal opinion, they were too afraid to say to Tyler who had all these questions.”
Weaver said in her statement to police that Mahaney “became increasingly upset – putting his fingers in my face, leaning over me and then forcefully grabbing my leg between the thigh and knee with his left hand. I then loudly told him to get his hands off of me, and his fingers out of my face.”
After she made the allegations, the city police turned the investigation over to SLED.
SLED's investigation did confirm that Mahaney touched Weaver on her leg and possibly her shoulder, according to the solicitor’s office's letter.
Weaver maintains the touch was not consensual, but Richardson’s letter states that the elements of an assault and battery charge include intentionally injuring or attempting to injure someone and having the ability to do so.
Just a touch doesn’t meet the bar, Richardson said in an interview.
“If you and I are walking down a crowded sidewalk and we bump elbows or bump shoulders, that’s not an assault; I didn’t set out to hurt you,” he explained. “There’s got to be some type of malice, and from what the investigators put together – they had a third party in there – there was no hitting, slapping, pushing, any of that. It was just a touch on the leg and possibly a touch on the shoulder when she was crying.”
Weaver maintains the touch was not a comforting gesture.
“He grabbed me after I asked for the presence of my business partner,” Weaver said. “I was being intimidated."
The incident has taken a toll on Weaver, who said she now feels sick to her stomach when she drives by city hall.
“I feel like this whole thing has completely decimated my opinion of this city," she said. "Not the people of this city but the government of this city.”
To get away, she said she's selling the kayak tour business and moving with Watkins to Costa Rica.
“The intention to move has come from that,” she said. “Selling the business is a byproduct of leaving the area.”
Weaver said she’s not a litigious person, but she's weighing her legal options, especially now that the solicitor's office won't pursue charges.
“Everybody has the right to walk into city hall and not fear for their safety," she said. "And I will stand up and fight for that again and again.”
Mahaney has worked for the city for about 13 years.
