Horry County police on Friday arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with murder in connection to the late-October shooting death of a man on Shore Drive in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

Leo Watkins of Henderson, North Carolina, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

As of Monday morning, he is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bail has not been set, jail records show.

The victim, 49-year-old Patrick Smith of Marshville, North Carolina, was shot the night of Oct. 29 or the early morning of Oct. 30, according to law enforcement.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Oct. 30 to the 900 block of Shore Drive in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to an intoxicated male and found the injured victim lying on the sidewalk, according to a police report.

EMS tried to move the victim and discovered that his right arm was broken, the report said.

The man was intoxicated but responsive, and told EMS personnel that he thought he was hit by a car, the report said. The coroner's office said the man died of a gunshot wound, but the report notes that officers were unsure of the man's injuries at the time.

He was taken to the hospital and died of his wounds.