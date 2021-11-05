A 38-year-old North Carolina man was convicted Thursday of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Judge Steven John sentenced Claybon Lewis Atwater of Burlington, North Carolina, to 22 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury.

“Felony DUI is one of those crimes that is 100 percent preventable and therein lies the tragedy,” said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson in a news release. “A terrible decision leaves one person with severe injuries and a family without a loved one.”

David Schnell was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach when Atwater failed to yield and pulled out of a convenience store parking lot, the solicitor's office said.

His wife Donna Schnell was killed on impact, and David suffered a compound fracture in his leg, multiple broken ribs, a broken jaw, broken collar bone, dislocated shoulder and to this day remains debilitated, the solicitor's office said.

The case was investigated by North Myrtle Beach police, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“I want to thank the NMB Police Department for their excellent and timely work on this case,” said senior assistant solicitor George DeBusk in the news release. “Although multiple agencies provided excellent assistance in the investigation, it was NMBPD that led on the case and their officers did an outstanding job."