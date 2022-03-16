Neighbors of the man who died after a standoff with police Saturday said the subject of the incident, Anthony Rayfield, was a good neighbor who didn’t cause any issues.

“He’s a very good friend,” said Marco Leite, who lived next door to Rayfield. “It’s crazy for us. Shocked, you know. We were here Wednesday having drinks.”

Rayfield, 43, was a local tattoo artist who owned Porkchop’s Tattoo Studio in Myrtle Beach and Florence. He left behind a wife and kids.

Leite said he and Rayfield often hung out together, and helped each other with yard work. He said Rayfield had given his son some vintage toys and they were planning on having a barbeque on Sunday.

“He was a very good friend and I loved him. He was the best neighbor,” said Liete, who has lived next door for three years. “When I had a barbeque, I invited him. Wednesday, he called us, making margaritas for us.”

But Leite has no idea what led to the standoff. Police asked him and other neighbors to evacuate on Saturday morning when the standoff began.

“He’s a good friend,” Leite added. “My son loved him, he cried a lot, too. I don’t know what happened.”

According to a heavily redacted police report, Horry County officers responded to Rayfield’s home on Redleaf Rose Drive “in reference to a subject threatening to cause damage to his home, neighbors, law enforcement and himself.”

It’s unclear who called police. Neither Horry County police nor the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released information on the call. SLED is investigating the incident at the request of Horry County police.

Steve Gerber, another resident who lives across the street from Rayfield's home, said he didn’t know there was an incident at Rayfield’s home until police came to his door.

“My wife was back in the Carolina room and all of a sudden someone from SWAT came around our backyard,” Gerber said. “I mean he was in full riot gear with an AR. And, of course, my wife freaked out about it. I came and answered and he said, ‘Y’all gotta get your stuff together and get out of here, we’ve got an active situation going on.’ My wife, my daughter and granddaughter, as we came out the front door here, we had another police [officer] in SWAT gear with his AR, and he was pointing up, basically guarding us as we got in the car and we went ahead and left.”