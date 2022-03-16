Neighbors of the man who died after a standoff with police Saturday said the subject of the incident, Anthony Rayfield, was a good neighbor who didn’t cause any issues.
“He’s a very good friend,” said Marco Leite, who lived next door to Rayfield. “It’s crazy for us. Shocked, you know. We were here Wednesday having drinks.”
Rayfield, 43, was a local tattoo artist who owned Porkchop’s Tattoo Studio in Myrtle Beach and Florence. He left behind a wife and kids.
Leite said he and Rayfield often hung out together, and helped each other with yard work. He said Rayfield had given his son some vintage toys and they were planning on having a barbeque on Sunday.
“He was a very good friend and I loved him. He was the best neighbor,” said Liete, who has lived next door for three years. “When I had a barbeque, I invited him. Wednesday, he called us, making margaritas for us.”
But Leite has no idea what led to the standoff. Police asked him and other neighbors to evacuate on Saturday morning when the standoff began.
“He’s a good friend,” Leite added. “My son loved him, he cried a lot, too. I don’t know what happened.”
According to a heavily redacted police report, Horry County officers responded to Rayfield’s home on Redleaf Rose Drive “in reference to a subject threatening to cause damage to his home, neighbors, law enforcement and himself.”
It’s unclear who called police. Neither Horry County police nor the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released information on the call. SLED is investigating the incident at the request of Horry County police.
Steve Gerber, another resident who lives across the street from Rayfield's home, said he didn’t know there was an incident at Rayfield’s home until police came to his door.
“My wife was back in the Carolina room and all of a sudden someone from SWAT came around our backyard,” Gerber said. “I mean he was in full riot gear with an AR. And, of course, my wife freaked out about it. I came and answered and he said, ‘Y’all gotta get your stuff together and get out of here, we’ve got an active situation going on.’ My wife, my daughter and granddaughter, as we came out the front door here, we had another police [officer] in SWAT gear with his AR, and he was pointing up, basically guarding us as we got in the car and we went ahead and left.”
Gerber and his wife initially watched the standoff progress from another property across the pond behind Rayfield’s house and eventually went to the community’s amenity center.
The fire started Saturday night. The flames melted the siding of homes next door, including Leite’s.
“I was at the amenities center when the house caught on fire and I could see rumors floating all over the place that he had doused the place in gasoline,” Gerber said. “And once it started burning, you seen the flames billowing up, it pretty much confirmed to me that it was something other than just setting the house on fire.”
Neither Horry County police nor SLED has commented on the cause of the fire in the second story of the house, but SLED’s arson investigators are looking into it, said SLED Executive Affairs Director Ryan Alphin.
“From the amenities center, you could see it was huge flames billowing out of that,” Gerber said. “The thing the surprised me – seeing what the flames were – when I came back the house was actually still standing. That’s what surprised me. I thought it would have been totally burnt.”
Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Horry County police posted on Facebook and Twitter that the subject, later identified as Rayfield, was a “barricaded wanted person.”
“He wasn’t wanted for anything, we looked through our office for open warrants,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. “If they said that, it was only because he was wanted for a welfare check.”
Horry County police declined to comment on the meaning of the word. But when police initially posted about the incident, they didn’t use the term “wanted” and only used it once the situation became more volatile.
“I heard people with Ring cameras saying that when the police were telling him to come on out with his hands up and things like that… he was yelling out at the cops being pretty belligerent,” Gerber said.
Alphin said in an email that during the standoff, Rayfield “fired multiple rounds, including shooting at and destroying SLED equipment. SLED has no information that any law enforcement officer fired any rounds during the incident.”
Rayfield was found deceased in the burned upstairs section of his home. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released a cause of death, but said an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Gerber said he and his wife like to sit outside in their garage with the door up in the evening and often saw cars pull up to Rayfield’s house with teenagers. They never suspected there were any problems.
“Never any issues with him, never any noise or anything like that,” Gerber added. “Nothing to speak of.”
