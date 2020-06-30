A joint team of more than 200 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 23 individuals who have all been charged in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated out of the Cedar Branch area of Horry County, according to a release from the United States Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr.
The arrests mark the first in Operation Broken Branch, the latest iteration in a series of joint federal, state, and local investigations targeting violent crime in Myrtle Beach and throughout Horry County, the release said.
This case was investigated by the FBI, 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), Horry County Sheriff’s Office, 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Coastal Carolina University Police Department, Loris Police Department, Conway Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Highway Patrol and City of Georgetown Police Department. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina also aided in the investigation.
“The work that was done in this case could not have happened without the agencies that are represented here today,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney and lead prosecutor Everett McMillan. “It was a true team effort and everyone here represented today deserves credit for it.”
Operation Broken Branch is at least the third investigation targeting violent crime in the area. The first was Operation Silver Sunset in 2017, which targeted 29 associates of the Billy Bloods street gang, a subset of the United Blood Nation. That was followed up with Operation Rise and Shine in 2018 in which 34 associates of G-Shine/SMG, another subset of the bloods, were targeted.
According to the release, the FBI, through its Pee Dee Safe Streets Gang Task Force, began the multi-year investigation in conjunction with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“The FBI really took the lead in this,” said McMillan. “The task force involved in this investigation is led by the FBI, but without task force officers from each and every department represented here today, they would not be able to accomplish these missions. They would not be able to take down drug enterprise cases.”
According to the release, agents seized substantial quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as more than a dozen firearms, bulk ammunition and more than $180,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
“I would describe this as an extremely important day for Horry County,” said Jeff Long, the Commanding Officer on the case from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office DEU. “We had to deal with some roadblocks within the past year but the agents never gave up.”
The following suspects are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances:
• Darrell Lamont Jackson, 46, of Conway - charged in the conspiracy with five kilograms or more of cocaine.
• Carl Lee Green, 43, of Longs - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of heroin.
• Bryon James "B" Jackson, 27, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and a quantity of cocaine base.
• Mark Tyreise "Ty" Jackson, 24, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine.
• Teraine Lavance "Juice" Green, 28, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine.
• Tremayne Tyrone "Plies" Green, 24, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.
•Winferd Junior "Dunk" Sherman, 22, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of heroin.
• Phillip Jamal "Foo" Johnson, 28, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• Tyshon Lamont "Rondo" Clifto, 20, of Loris- charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin.
• Antra Trumaine "Priest" Gore, 37, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited individual.
• Angelo Taray "Che Che" Jackson, 23, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.
• Bradley Christopher Griffin, Jr., 34, of Longwood NC - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine.
• Robert Jermaine "Ant" Attaway, 26, of Myrtle Beach - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin.
• Anthony Lamont "Esse" Nealey, 40, of Longs - charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine.
• James Gomilous "Scooby" Riggins, 43, of Tabor City - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine.
• Lateice Laneice "Teice" Griffin, 28, of Longwood, NC - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine.
Antra Trumaine Gore is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, while Phillip Jamal Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The following people have also been charged:
• Leon Dale "Young" Green, 31, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine and a quantity of heroin.
• Teontric Saqiwina "T" Jackson, 28, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base, 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of fentanyl. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• James "Brix" Myers, III, 31, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. He is also charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a prohibited individual and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• Devante Jaquan "Buddy Ro" Squires, 25, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.
• Timothy Mondale "Black" Long, 38, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 100 grams or more of heroin. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
• Shaquan Taereek "Obe" Hemingway, 22, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
• Tyruss Kendrez "OT" Hemingway, 19, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
• Alfredo "AG" Gore, 41, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.
• Montel Lasaul "Pooh" Hyppolite - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
• Billie Lee "Old School" Green, 59, of Longs - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
Three of the individuals who were charged, Clifton, Griffin and Long, had not been arrested and were still fugitives of the law as of Tuesday, authorities said.
“Let me just be clear, to those drug dealers that are still selling this poison out here in Horry County, just because you didn’t make the team today, the first string, doesn’t mean you’re on the second string,” said Long. “We probably already know you. We have you identified. We know what you look like. And we know where you live.”
The suspects face charges that carry maximum penalties of 20 years up to life in prison.
