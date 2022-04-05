A North Carolina man on Monday was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the death of his roommate, Kristofer Skye Bowling.

Tyler John Panzarella, 25, of Huntersville, North Carolina, entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter, the 15th circuit solicitor’s office said in a news release. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but recognizes that “there’s a substantial likelihood a jury would convict them based upon the available evidence,” the solicitor’s office said.

Panzarella will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, the solicitor's office added.

Bowling was last seen near the Market Common in Myrtle Beach. He was reported missing on August 2, 2020, and Myrtle Beach police opened a missing persons case. The solicitor’s office said police conducted a large investigation involving more than 20 interviews, a K9 search, traffic cameras, drone videos and financial records.

Panzarella initially lied and misled police for several weeks before he led them to his body near Lucas Bay Road on Sept. 1, 2020, the solicitor’s office said, adding that Bowling was found about five weeks after he was killed. Dental records were required to identify him.

“We would like to thank several of the victim’s friends for the help they provided in the investigation and to again offer his family our condolences on the tragic loss of Kris,” said assistant solicitor James Stanko, who prosecuted the case. “Special thanks are also given to the many fine officers of the Horry County and Myrtle Beach police departments, especially detectives Chanaca, DeWitt, Eddy, Kelly, White, and Whitmire. Ultimately, it was these two agencies’ combined diligent work and investigation that enabled Kris to be located and made this successful prosecution of Mr. Panzarella possible.”

Nicholas Henry is also facing a murder charge in connection to the killing, pending extradition from Tennessee.