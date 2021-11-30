A 23-year-old from Cades, South Carolina, was charged with murder following a shooting on Ocean Boulevard last week, Myrtle Beach police announced Tuesday.

Police have charged Ladarius Kaishawn Evans in connection to the shooting. Evans is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol, police said.

Adam Jarrett, a 24-year-old man from Tabor City, North Carolina, was killed during the 2 a.m. Wednesday morning shooting in a parking lot at 601 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

Jarrett died at Grand Strand Hospital shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard for a report of gunshots in the area.

According to police, Jarret and another person got into an altercation in the parking lot and both fired their guns at each other.

Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment and Jarret later died.