A 43-year-old Myrtle Beach man faces a bond hearing Thursday morning after being charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday in the city, according to a news release.
Myrtle Beach police charged Ismail Omar Dickerson with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release said. His bond hearing is at 9 a.m. Thursday.
On Tuesday, police received a report of a stabbing inside a home at 1302 Dunbar St. that happened around 5:50 p.m., according to a news release. Officers found the victim and transported him to the hospital where he later died.
Police soon learned of Dickerson's whereabouts and arrested him without incident.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim," the MBPD said in a release. "Anyone that has any information in reference to this case is urged to come forward and contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Callers can remain anonymous."
