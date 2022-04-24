Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an early morning shooting Sunday near 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley left three injured.
Police said in a news release that officers working the area heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three people injured. All were taken to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear if the injured folks all had gunshot wounds.
The department said there would be an increase in police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Myrtle Beach Police ask that anyone with information call them at 843-918-1382 and reference event number 220409185.
