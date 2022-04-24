Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an early morning shooting Sunday near 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley left one dead and three injured.
Police initially said in a news release that officers working the area heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three people injured. All were taken to the hospital for treatment.
In an update, the department said one person had died of their injuries. Three other were treated at the hospital: two for gunshot wounds and one for abrasions from glass.
Police said all involved in the shooting are from Florence County and that there would be an increase in police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Myrtle Beach Police ask that anyone with information call them at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-007217 or email the department at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Anyone with information can remain anonymous, the department said.
