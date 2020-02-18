Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery Sunday night in the Market Common district.
A male wearing a ski mask entered Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant at 3060 Howard Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Police said he displayed a weapon and ordered a victim to hand him money.
Authorities are asking for businesses and residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras.
The suspect was seen wearing a white hat, black ski mask, camouflage jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.