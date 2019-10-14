The two Myrtle Beach police officers involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, which police said happened early Saturday just after 2 a.m. near 65th Avenue North and Wedgewood Drive.
Matthew Graham, 32, of Loris died from injuries he sustained in the incident, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The two Myrtle Beach officers involved were not injured, Myrtle Beach Police Department Cpl. Tom Vest said. Their names have not been released.
Vest said the department is following its procedure regarding the use of lethal force. The rules state the officers are required to undergo a debriefing with a mental health counselor or psychologist. Their leave is considered non-disciplinary; the officers still receive pay and benefits.
"Per established protocol, SLED will be conducting an independent investigation, while MBPD will be reviewing the incident internally," an MBPD news release stated. "We ask for patience while every lead is investigated." The MBPD is also conducting an internal investigation.
Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 6600 block of Lagoon Place in response to a report of a stolen bicycle, according to a police report. The victim said a white bicycle valued at roughly $600 had been stolen from his garage while no was was home.
A neighbor told police an unknown white man was seen climbing over a fence using a ladder that was stored inside an unlocked shed around midnight. Officers established a perimeter surrounding the suspect while he was in a wooded area at 65th Avenue North and Wildwood Trail, according to the police report.
Around 2 a.m., police said Graham riding a bicycle that matched the description of the stolen one. He was heading toward 65th Avenue North, the police report stated.
The reporting officer noted the suspect was seen holding a rifle in the area of 65th Avenue North and Wedgewood Street, which is where the police-involved shooting happened. Authorities confirmed the bicycle at the scene was the same one that had been reported stolen.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed the state agency is investigating the case, but he referred all questions about the officers to city police.
"No additional information is available at this time as it is an active law enforcement proceeding," he said via email.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SLED at 803-737-9000 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
