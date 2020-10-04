The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of a Myrtle Beach police officer Saturday night.
Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call on the 400 block of 14th Avenue South around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Officers were responding to a domestic call when confronted by a man who exchanged gunfire with the officers, SLED said. Hancher was killed in the gunfire and another officer was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect also died during the incident, but SLED did not say if the suspect was killed by police.
SLED plans to investigate the shooting and collect evidence and witness statements to compile a case file that will be submitted to prosecutors. The agency said it would not immediately release any other information about the case and said it would defer to Myrtle Beach police for information about the department's officers.
The incident in Horry County was the 37th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, according to SLED, and it's the first this year involving Myrtle Beach police. In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Myrtle Beach Police Department, SLED said.
Myrtle Beach police Chief Amy Prock said Hancher "was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice. He cared about the people that he served, served with and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."
Prock said Hancher had been a patrol officer for just under a year. Before that, he spent four years as a community service officer, which is a city employee who assists with police functions such as directing traffic and managing school crossings but is not a sworn officer.
Before Hancher's death, the last Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty was 28-year-old Joseph "Joe" McGarry, who died on Dec. 29, 2002. McGarry had been taking a break with his partner at a Kings Highway donut shop when he thought he spotted a suspicious person in the parking lot. McGarry went outside and was shot and killed.
