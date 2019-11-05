A Myrtle Beach police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge last month, police said.
Sean Timothy Owens, 33, was sworn in in 2017, said Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
On Oct. 7, police responded to a home in the Longs area for a domestic disturbance call, according to an Horry County police report.
A woman told officers that she and Owens had been in an argument over allegations of infidelity which turned physical after he shoved her.
After the woman shoved Owens back, he purportedly pushed her against a wall and into the corner of the bedroom.
The woman then collided with a nightstand before hitting the floor, the report said.
The woman reportedly told police she joined Owens at a local restaurant earlier in the day where they consumed alcoholic beverages.
The woman said Owens had never been violent or aggressive prior to the alleged assault.
Police said the woman had physical signs of injuries, and Owens was arrested.
Owens denied anything physical occurred but admitted he and the woman had a verbal argument, according to the report.
Owens was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.
WMBF News contributed to this report.
