Myrtle Beach police detained several subjects Saturday night following a shooting shortly before 7 p.m., according to spokesperson Thomas Vest.
One person was injured in the shooting at the Ocean Crest Motel at 601 South Ocean Boulevard Saturday night, Vest said. That person received treatment.
Noam Weizmann was working at The Little Beach Shop across the street from the motel when she saw several police vehicles pull up and officers run into the motel with rifles.
"It was crazy," said Weizmann. "There were so many police cars."
Weizmann said that Saturday night's incident has made her feel less safe in the community.
"I just feel that people shouldn't be able to get guns so easily," said Weizmann.
Police have not released details about what led to the shooting.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.