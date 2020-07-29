Myrtle Beach police officers are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person injured, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page.
“Officers heard gunshots and responded to the area of Nance Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue,” said the post. “While responding to the area, an individual in the nearby Bay Pointe Apartment Complex reported being struck by gunfire while inside the apartment.”
The victim was treated by EMS on scene and has non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Myrtle Beach Police used traffic cameras to identify a suspect vehicle and its description was broadcasted over the radio.
At 2:45 a.m., the suspected vehicle was observed in the area of Robert Grissom Parkway and Highway 501. According to the post, a traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled.
Both Myrtle Beach Police and Horry County Police officers pursued the vehicle outbound on Highway 501 then southbound on 17 Bypass before exiting toward George Bishop Parkway near Freestyle Music Park.
Officers from Myrtle Beach Police and Horry County Police continued to search through the area for several hours Wednesday morning. However, they were unable to locate the driver.
Myrtle Beach Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please call 843-918-1382 or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
Check back for updates.
