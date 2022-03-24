Myrtle Beach police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection to the Jan. 5 murder of 42-year-old Bilal Harris.

Jocory Hytower, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested with the help of a U.S. Marshals’ fugitive task force in Georgia, police said in a news release. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two other men, Ryan Harrell, 24, and Patrick Brave, 28, have also been charged with murder in connection to the homicide. All three men reside in Myrtle Beach.

MyHorryNews previously reported that Brave drove himself and co-defendants to a residence in the 900 block of Grey Street in Myrtle Beach, where Brave entered without consent, according to police records.

Brave then armed himself with a weapon believed to have belonged to Harris and an altercation occurred between Brave and Harris, police said. After the altercation, Harris was shot multiple times and Brave fled the area, officials said at the time.

An arrest warrant for Hytower wasn’t immediately available.