The Residence Inn by Marriott Myrtle Beach Oceanfront was negligent when it contracted with a company that employed workers brought the area illegally, including one accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in the hotel’s linen room, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County.

Attorneys for Jane Doe, a woman with special needs who has “multiple mental health diagnoses,” filed the lawsuit against SREE Hotels, LLC, which does business as the Residence Inn By Marriott Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, SREE MB Hotel Partners, LLC (a subsidiary of SREE Hotels), Marriott International, Inc. and Grandeur Management, the company accused of illegally bringing the rape suspect to Grand Strand.

The suit says SREE Hotels, SREE MB Hotel Partners and Marriott International contracted with Grandeur Management to provide foreign workers at “wages below that which were prevailing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” according to the suit.

Grandeur Management CEO Raja Younas and several others connected to the business were subsequently indicted by the federal government for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and visa fraud, according to an indictment unsealed in June 2021. The lawsuit says the indictments were connected in part to Grandeur’s contract with the hotel.

Among the employees illegally brought to the country was Carlton Sanderson of Jamaica, who was employed at the Residence Inn by Marriott Myrtle Beach Oceanfront at 2605 S. Ocean Blvd. in 2019.

On April 28, 2019, Sanderson and the plaintiff, Jane Doe, were both working a shift at the Marriott, the suit says. Around 10 p.m., Jane Doe encountered Sanderson in a linen room at the Marriott where Sanderson forcibly raped her before fleeing on foot, according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe immediately told her co-workers, and police responded to the scene. Medical staff at Grand Strand Hospital confirmed the forcible nature of the rape, the complaint says.

During a police investigation, Sanderson admitted to previously coercing or forcing other women to submit to sex in Jamaica, the lawsuit says, adding that Sanderson was arrested and charged with criminally sexually assaulting the plaintiff, Jane Doe.