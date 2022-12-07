A Myrtle Beach man filed a lawsuit last week against the Horry County Sheriff’s Office alleging jail staff at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center ignored his pleas for help before he nearly died of a MRSA infection he acquired while incarcerated.
“I was on the verge of death,” said Roman Melton, who filed the complaint. “They refused me going to the hospital and I was not allowed to have the right medication. I literally almost died.”
HCSO spokeswoman Brennan Cavanagh said in an email that the sheriff’s office could not comment on the lawsuit; “however, all inmates are medically screened upon arrival at J. Reuben Long Detention Center by a contracted medical provider. They also have access to medical care throughout their stay.”
Mediko, the jail’s contracted medical provider, did not respond to a request for comment. Mediko is not listed as a defendant in the suit.
Melton was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on June 9, and charged with second-degree domestic violence, and he was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without incident, according to the lawsuit and jail records. The criminal case is still pending.
Melton “became very ill during his incarceration,” the lawsuit said. “When he complained of his symptoms to the Detention Center, he was told it was just a sinus infection. In truth, Plaintiff had contracted a community-acquired MRSA infection in his nose. The infection caused severe and painful nasal swelling, redness, facial pain, pressure in the sinuses, and pockets of pus and drainage. He did not have a sinus infection.”
Melton was in jail until July 16, and said he contracted MRSA during his last 10 days in the jail. According to the Mayo Clinic, MRSA – Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus – is an infection “caused by a type of staph bacteria that's become resistant to many of the antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections.”
There are two types of MRSA: health care-associated MRSA and the community-associated MRSA that Melton contracted, according to his lawsuit. The Mayo Clinic says that community-associated MRSA is “usually spread by skin-to-skin contact. At-risk populations include groups such as high school wrestlers, child care workers and people who live in crowded conditions.” The clinic lists being in jail as a risk factor for the infection.
When Melton contracted the infection, he requested medical attention for at least five days in a row but wasn’t allowed to see a doctor, he said in an interview.
He maintains his condition was dismissed as a sinus infection.
“I told them ‘Look, I don’t have a sinus infection,''" he said. "I believe I have a staph infection or MRSA in my face.’”
Melton “repeatedly complained of his painful symptoms, and requested attention from the detention center’s medical and non-medical personnel, but his symptoms were egregiously ignored,” his lawsuit says. “Other than giving him Augmentin antibiotic which failed to relieve his worsening nasal infection, the Detention Center refused to take plaintiff to a doctor and/or transport plaintiff to a hospital and/or provide Plaintiff proper medical care and treatment.”
Melton’s lawsuit accuses the jail staff of gross negligence and reckless conduct for their refusal to treat his life-threatening infection.
“Defendant deliberately ignored Plaintiff’s complaints and refused to provide plaintiff with appropriate attention and or treatment,” the suit says. “Defendant’s deliberate indifference to Plaintiff’s serious medical need and willful refusal to transport Plaintiff to a doctor and/or hospital resulted in worsening of symptoms, thereby requiring Plaintiff to undergo emergency surgery for his MRSA infection and endure extreme pain and suffering.”
At one point, Melton said he collapsed in his cell. He said he was put in a wheelchair and taken to a medical unit, but he didn't receive the proper treatment.
“When you’re in jail and they put you in lockup and you’re very sick and they’re telling you nothing’s wrong with you and you know something is wrong with you, it’s very scary,” Melton said. “You’re under their control.”
Finally, fearing he would die, Melton used money he had saved up from his canteen account to bail himself out of jail and went straight to a hospital.
When Melton checked into the hospital, doctors found an abscess on his septum that tested positive for MRSA.
"The next day, Plaintiff underwent and emergency Irrigation and Debridement procedure with drainage of nasal septum and nasal mucosa," the complaint said.
Melton’s lawsuit states that he spent three nights in the hospital and “was also told by his doctors that had he been forced to stay in the Detention Center for any longer without appropriate medical care, his infection could have been fatal.”
Now, almost five months later, Melton said he’s still dealing with problems caused by the untreated infection. His eyes have problems focusing, he said, and he experiences facial pain.
“I’m having eye problems right now,” he said. “All this happened after the infection; I have never had any focus problems or reading problems or anything like that.”
The lawsuit, citing Melton’s mounting medical bills, asks for “actual, consequential, special, and punitive damages, costs of this action, attorney’s fees, and such other relieves and remedies that the Court may deem just and proper.”
The sheriff’s office has not yet filed a response to Melton’s lawsuit.
