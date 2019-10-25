A 56-year-old Myrtle Beach man Friday pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
David Alan Markley pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary before Circuit Court Judge Deadra Jefferson, said Catherine Owens, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
Markley's trial had been scheduled for November.
The charge Markley pleaded guilty to had been levied in relation to an incident in June 2018 in Myrtle Beach, the release said.
He had other pending burglary charges that were resolved with the plea. Owens said the victims attended Friday’s court proceedings.
“Through this plea, we were able to resolve cases going back to November 2016,” she said in the release. “We appreciate the dedication by Myrtle Beach Police Department, specifically Detectives Eddy and Morrell.”
