A Myrtle Beach-area man was killed and two others injured in a shooting early Saturday morning along Highway 17 near Myrtle Beach Manor.
Peter E. Franco, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, was killed in the shooting, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Police said two others were injured in the shooting.
According to an incident report, Horry County police responded to the scene near Myrtle Beach Manor shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
The responding officer found a wrecked red sedan punctured with bullet holes on the side of the road, the report said. Franco, who had been shot and was already deceased, was inside the sedan.
Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the other two injuries were also from people inside vehicles involved in the incident, but couldn't give other specifics.
Fowler said Franco’s cause of death is still undetermined.
“His car crashed; it was determined that he was shot,” said Fowler. “But nobody knows if the car crash killed him or the shot.”
The Medical University of South Carolina will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death, Fowler said.
Horry County police are investigating the shooting.
