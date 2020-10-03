A Myrtle Beach man on Friday was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor following a weeklong trial, according to a release from the office of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Kevin J. McKinnon, 59, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, said senior assistant solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter in the release.
Walter prosecuted the case along with Assistant Solicitor George Henry Martin for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
According to the release, McKinnon sexually assaulted the victim over the course of two-and-a-half years, between January 2013 and July 2015.
The child was six years old when the abuse started and eight when the abuse finally came to light, the release said. A friend of the victim learned of the abuse and told her mother.
The friend’s mother then reported the abuse, and law enforcement began its investigation, according to the release.
“I am constantly amazed at the bravery of our young victims," Walter said in the release. "The now 13-year-old victim in this case had amazing support from her parents, which allowed her to tell the jury and, in turn, the world, of the abuse she suffered at the hands of McKinnon. This is truly a case of see (or hear) something, say something. The victim’s friend started the chain of events that led to the defendant’s arrest. Former Horry County Police Department Detective Marcus Rhodes was invaluable in investigating and prosecuting this case. His dedication to his victims is unparalleled.”
McKinnon was also convicted of possession of child pornography.
