A Myrtle Beach-area man on Monday was arrested and charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in the death of a 49-year-old woman.
Donald Gibel, 43, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center by the U.S. Marshals, according to jail records. As of Wednesday, he was still incarcerated and bond had not been set.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge on Wednesday identified the victim as Tiffany A. Guinn. Edge said she lived in the same house as Gibel and died of blunt force trauma.
Horry County police responded to an address on the 5000 block of Longhorn Drive around 9 a.m. last Thursday for a report of a death, where they found Guinn deceased in a bedroom, according to an incident report.
The officer who wrote the report said Gibel was in the back of a medic unit when he arrived and was requesting to go to the hospital. The report said he didn’t want to speak with an officer who attempted to do so.
Gibel caused the Guinn’s death the day before, on March 17, according to arrest warrants.
A redacted warrant for Gibel’s arrest on the domestic violence charge said he caused physical harm to Guinn, “with extreme indifference to the value of human life and great bodily harm. The victim was found to have died from blunt force trauma …”
The warrant for Gibel’s arrest on the murder charge said he acted with “malice aforethought causing physical harm to the victim, [redacted] which resulted in her death,” and that he had “recently expressed threats to harm and/or kill the victim. These facts are known through physical evidence, medical documentation from a forensic pathology exam performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, and the defendant’s post-Miranda statement.”
The redacted warrants don’t say exactly what Gibel did to cause the woman’s death, and Edge said he couldn't give any more specifics other than ruling the cause of death as blunt force trauma.
