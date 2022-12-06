A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter.
Shane Cacho’s employment ended on Oct. 31, according to the letter.
Horry County Schools hired Cacho to serve as a long-term substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School starting in March 2022, said HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier in an email.
But on Oct. 31, a person called police to complain about Cacho’s behavior. A police report says an officer “received a phone call from the complainant stating that the offender was in a group chat with the involved others and was sending inappropriate messages.” The report lists Cacho as a suspect.
The report does not give the ages of the other people in the group chat, but categorizes the incident as “pornography/obscene Material” and lists the location of the incident as Myrtle Beach High School’s address.
Cacho has not been charged, but police spokesman Thomas Vest said the investigation into the case was still open.
Cacho came to the district already carrying a criminal background.
In 2018, he pleaded guilty in Virginia to one count of embezzlement, three counts of selling stolen property, one count of grand larceny with intent to distribute and one count of possession of stolen property with intent to sell or distribute, according to Virginia court records.
A background check summary included with Cacho’s personnel file mentions the Spotsylvania Circuit Court in Virginia where Cacho pleaded guilty to the felonies, but the background check summary does not give specifics of the charges.
According to the Spotsylvania Circuit Court records, Cacho received a three-year sentence for pleading guilty, but the sentence was suspended.
The district did not respond to a list of detailed questions about the incident and only confirmed Cacho’s start date.
Cacho also was also appointed to the city of Myrtle Beach's Human Rights Commission on June 14, according to city spokesman Mark Kruea.
"I gather that he advised our staff of his separation from the school district and the circumstances for it following the commission’s November 17 meeting," Kruea said Saturday.
Cacho could not immediately be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.