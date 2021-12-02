Myrtle Beach police on Thursday announced that a substitute teacher from Myrtle Beach High School was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication.
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, was arrested Thursday.
Police said the investigation began on Nov. 11 when school officials notified the school resource officer of inappropriate behavior by a substitute.
Police said in a Facebook post that an investigation found that Hilton-Hecht "made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class, invited students to smoke marijuana at her home and sent unwanted and improper communication to students by text message while she was working as a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School."
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.