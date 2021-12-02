Myrtle Beach police on Thursday announced that a substitute teacher from Myrtle Beach High School was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, was arrested Thursday.

Police said the investigation began on Nov. 11 when school officials notified the school resource officer of inappropriate behavior by a substitute.

Police said in a Facebook post that an investigation found that Hilton-Hecht "made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class, invited students to smoke marijuana at her home and sent unwanted and improper communication to students by text message while she was working as a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School."

Check back for updates.