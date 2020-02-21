Police say a gentlemen’s club in Myrtle Beach operated as a brothel and that authorities identified over 200 acts of “apparent prostitution” at the business.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club at 804 Seaboard St. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to a release from the agency.
Officers investigated a shooting on New Year’s Day at the strip club that left one person injured and uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the establishment.
The release said a separate case was opened and police identified over 200 acts of “apparent prostitution” at the business. Police suspect employees participated in or facilitated those acts.
The investigation led to police issuing arrest warrants for multiple people involved with the gentlemen’s club.
The majority of those warrants are related to apparent acts of prostitution, according to the release.
Several criminal charges were also filed in connection to January’s shooting. Police said staff members failed to contact authorities and started to clean up an area identified as a crime scene before officers arrived.
Police will likely file additional charges in the case as the investigation continues.
“These hotbeds of criminal activity erode the safety of our residents and visitors,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in prepared comments. “The business was operating as a brothel as defined by South Carolina law. We will not tolerate businesses who encourage or allow this kind of behavior.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
Check back for updates.
