Myrtle Beach city council member John Krajc was cited for reckless driving last month after he ignored police instructions to stop pursuing a Dodge Charger that was the source of fireworks tossed in his lawn and front porch, according to an incident report.

"I feel like I was defending my home and that I didn’t do anything wrong," Krajc said. "The adult that was involved, he shot fireworks at my home while my girlfriend and dog were outside."

Officers were initially dispatched to Krajc’s house at 2nd Avenue North and Oak Street for a fireworks complaint on June 29, according to a police report, which identified the 19-year-old fireworks-tosser as “offender 1” and Krajc as “offender 2.”

While responding, the report says, “Officers were updated by Myrtle Beach police dispatch that [Krajc] was following offender 1 and [Krajc] was advised to stop following but refused to stop following OF/1’s vehicle. Assisting officers were able to locate both parties at Little River Road and Green Bay [Trail].”

The intersection is more than three miles away from Krajc’s house, by road.

“[Krajc] stated that he was told, multiple times, by the call taker to stop following the vehicle, however, he did not,” the police report said. “He reported that he ‘pursued’ the vehicle throughout the city.”

"I was simply following the offender until police could catch up to us so that they would know his location," Krajc said.

The 19-year-old admitted to officers that he had tossed fireworks out of his Dodge Charger, and he received a summons for “fireworks on a public road," the report said. The teenager told police that after tossing the fireworks, “he saw [Krajc’s] vehicle get behind them and begin to follow them. OF/1 reported that [Krajc] tried to cut them off multiple times and was driving up next to them trying to get them to stop.”

Krajc said he couldn't comment on whether he tried to cut off the other vehicle.