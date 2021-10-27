An Horry County teacher is in custody and charged with felony DUI resulting in death after he drove his 2017 Jeep Wrangler into a 2012 Honda Civic that was stopped at a light on Carolina Forest Boulevard, killing the Civic’s rear passenger, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Leza Watts, 27, of Carolina Forest, died in the crash, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Stafford Drive, said highway patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell identified Michael Oerther, 52, of Myrtle Beach, as the driver of the Jeep Wrangler and said had been charged in connection to the incident. was the Jeep’s only occupant.

Oerther was taken to Grand Strand Medical for his injuries and was charged after was released, Tidwell said.

Oerther was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday at 2 a.m., jail records show, and has a bond of $40,000. He was still incarcerated as of Wednesday morning.

MyHorryNews.com media partners WMBF, citing a statement from Horry County Schools, reported that Oerther was a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School and that he had been put on administrative leave on Tuesday.

The highway patrol said the driver and front seat passenger of the civic were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries and that everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seatbelt.