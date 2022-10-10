A 25-year-old Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, according to a 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.
Niko Williams, who had initially been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, received a sentence of 20 years in prison, the solicitor’s office said. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole. He had no criminal record prior to the incident but has been incarcerated since his arrest for killing a Tabor City man.
The morning of Sept. 11, 2020, Williams got into an argument with two women in the parking lot of a Cookout restaurant on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the news release said. When the victim, 24-year-old Albert Soles Jr., tried to break up the argument, Williams pulled out a Glock pistol and fired at Soles until it was empty.
Williams also hit another man several times, the release said. That victim required life-saving surgery.
Williams drove off but was arrested by police two hours later in a Walmart parking lot close to the shooting, according to the solicitor’s office.
At the time of the shooting, Williams had a valid concealed weapons permit.
“This case illustrates that a ‘concealed weapons permit’ is not a license to kill,” said assistant solicitor Christopher Helms, who prosecuted the case. “Citizens who lawfully carry their guns are welcome to do so in our community, but they must abide by the same laws and standards as unarmed citizens. The defendant’s use of a firearm in this instance was not only overkill here, it was criminal.”
