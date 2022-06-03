Lacy Larson feared her daughter Destiny Ball was dead as soon as guards took her out of a cell at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on the night of May 23.

“She asked for help, it was a good while went by,” Larson said. “They said she died at the hospital, but she was dead when they pulled her out of that cell because I saw her.”

Larson, who was also incarcerated in a cell next to her daughter, said she heard her daughter beg for help for what she estimated was about a half-hour before she was found unresponsive.

“I heard her screaming, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’’' Larson recalled. “The guard comes to the door and said ‘Calm down, Ball, throw some water on your face, you’re over-working yourself.’ And they wouldn’t go in and help her because she couldn’t breathe.”

Larson had been booked on drug charges, and her daughter had been booked on shoplifting charges, according to jail records.

“I was in the cell next to her,” Larson said. “And they threatened me with another charge because I was screaming and flipping out.”

Larson said she was in cell 134 in B Block and her daughter, who was coming off of drugs at the time, was in a cell next door. “It was a detox unit,” Larson said. “We just come along some hard times and took the wrong path for a little while; it doesn’t mean we aren’t human beings. If they would have just went in there when she was saying she couldn’t breathe, they could have saved her life.”

Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brennan Cavanaugh said the two were in the same section of the jail because of coronavirus protocols. She did not confirm which cells they were in.

“When an inmate is booked, they receive a covid test and spend a period of time in quarantine,” Cavanaugh said. “I can confirm that both women were in the intake observation unit per covid protocol.”

Larson said the jail should have known her daughter was having medical issues when they booked her. She said her daughter was having seizures when police first arrested her, and went to a hospital before the jail.