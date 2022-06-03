Lacy Larson feared her daughter Destiny Ball was dead as soon as guards took her out of a cell at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on the night of May 23.
“She asked for help, it was a good while went by,” Larson said. “They said she died at the hospital, but she was dead when they pulled her out of that cell because I saw her.”
Larson, who was also incarcerated in a cell next to her daughter, said she heard her daughter beg for help for what she estimated was about a half-hour before she was found unresponsive.
“I heard her screaming, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’’' Larson recalled. “The guard comes to the door and said ‘Calm down, Ball, throw some water on your face, you’re over-working yourself.’ And they wouldn’t go in and help her because she couldn’t breathe.”
Larson had been booked on drug charges, and her daughter had been booked on shoplifting charges, according to jail records.
“I was in the cell next to her,” Larson said. “And they threatened me with another charge because I was screaming and flipping out.”
Larson said she was in cell 134 in B Block and her daughter, who was coming off of drugs at the time, was in a cell next door. “It was a detox unit,” Larson said. “We just come along some hard times and took the wrong path for a little while; it doesn’t mean we aren’t human beings. If they would have just went in there when she was saying she couldn’t breathe, they could have saved her life.”
Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brennan Cavanaugh said the two were in the same section of the jail because of coronavirus protocols. She did not confirm which cells they were in.
“When an inmate is booked, they receive a covid test and spend a period of time in quarantine,” Cavanaugh said. “I can confirm that both women were in the intake observation unit per covid protocol.”
Larson said the jail should have known her daughter was having medical issues when they booked her. She said her daughter was having seizures when police first arrested her, and went to a hospital before the jail.
A police report says an anonymous caller alerted Horry County Police to Ball’s presence on Waccamaw Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. and confirmed she had a warrant for shoplifting out of Myrtle Beach, the redacted report says.
Horry County FOIA manager Aaron Spelbring said in an email that Ball “was transported by HCFR to a medical facility at the time of her arrest.” He did not provide a reason.
Shortly before 6 a.m. on May 20, Ball was booked into jail, according to online jail records. Three days later, she died, leaving behind two children. She was 27.
“As a person, what I can tell you is she was a loving woman, she was a very good woman and she was trying to get herself together so she could be with her children and talk to her children,” said Hunter Wilkes, the father of one of Ball’s daughters. “She was a very good girl. She got mixed up in some wrong things, and she was trying to get herself together.”
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was conducted on Ball but a cause of death won't be available for weeks. Larson said her other daughter told her Ball died of a heart attack.
“I was incarcerated also, and I had to listen to my daughter scream for help, and them just treat her like she was just some animal and laugh at her,” Larson said. “Next thing I know, they run into this room, she’s purple, not breathing. Then they picked her up and pulled her out, and she was purple. And they had shackles out there to put on her. There’s no human being deserves that, to be treated the way you’re treated.”
In an email, Cavanaugh said when Ball was found unresponsive around 10 p.m., “the responding officer immediately contacted medical personnel and started performing life-saving measures. The health, safety, and security of individuals in our custody have always been our top priority.”
Cavanaugh did not respond to a request for comment on Larson’s accusation that her daughter’s pleas for help were ignored, but said the department could not answer some questions because of the State Law Enforcement Division investigation into Ball’s death. SLED investigations are standard when an incarcerated person dies at the county jail. SLED said it could not offer any details because the investigation is open and active.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said protocols for treating inmates with medical issues vary depending on the situation and are set by Mediko, a private contractor that provides medical services in correctional facilities, including J. Reuben Long. Mediko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We were more than mother and daughter, she was my best friend, she was my world,” Larson said. “I just, I haven’t slept, really slept since it happened. I’m just a basket case. I don’t know how to describe how I feel.”
Ball was born on July 10, 1994, and grew up in Myrtle Beach, attending Myrtle Beach High School, and for a while, the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology on International Drive.
“Destiny and her mother were thick as thieves,” said Ball’s friend Gail Bullet, who’d known her for about 10 years. “Literally, they did everything together; everything. She’s an amazing mother, she does everything with all of us. She goes the extra mile for us.”
Ball loved to write, take selfies, stroll the beach looking for sharks' teeth and hang out with friends. Although she was small in stature, at barely 5 feet tall, she was large in spirit.
“She was just outgoing, fun-loving, had a love for life in general,” Bullett said. “Every picture you see, she’s smiling. She’s so abundant with life. Super gorgeous girl, too. She smiled in the rain.”
Ball was bullied when she was younger, her mother said, and she transferred to AAST for a while to get away from it. Some of her writing was published in school publications, Larson added.
“She wrote stories, like children’s stories. She wanted to have some of them published,” her mother said, adding that her daughter had won two school awards for her writing. “But she was a good kid. We just had a lot of bad things happen. My husband passed away and I lost my home. Just one thing led to another. I’m not a bad person, she wasn’t a bad person. I just want some justice for my daughter, I don’t want any other parent to ever have to go through what I’ve gone through.”
The passing of Ball’s father “crushed her,” Bullett recalled. “Destiny was a real daddy’s girl. That crushed her little heart.”
Ball spent a lot of time on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, Bullett said.
“Myrtle Beach is a pretty bad place, especially when you’re young, growing up in Myrtle Beach and going to high school there,” she said. “And I went to high school there. … Destiny was allowed to run the boulevard up and down. She lived on 10th Avenue right by the Piggly Wiggly for years, all through her teen years. Just hanging out on the boulevard … guess what happens?”
Still, Bullett remembered fun times: boating, riding jet skis, clubbing and having cookouts. She said when Ball got her first job at a beachwear store, she was excited to take her friends to the mall.
Ball’s mother said she is in the process of hiring an attorney. She said what happened to her daughter shouldn't happen to anyone else.
“I want the way they do things in that jail, as far as the way they treat people who are detoxing off of drugs and alcohol, changed. Because it can kill you and they think it’s funny,” Larson said. “Her time was cut short because they didn’t care. If they would have just opened the door and checked her vitals… they would have known something was wrong. They need to be fired, put in jail, something, to change. They don’t change; many more people will die. Because my daughter; she was tiny, and it was just too much. It was just too much. I don’t know what to say.”
